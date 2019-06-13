Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon vows unswerving people-oriented peace efforts in Oslo (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon hopes summit with Kim occurs before Trump's visit to S. Korea this month (Kookmin Daily)
-- BOK governor hints at possible rate cut amid slowdown (Donga llbo)
-- Moon hopes summit with Kim occurs before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon hopes summit with Kim occurs before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Moon wants summit with Kim before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon says inter-Korean summit 'desirable' before Trump's visit to S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon wants summit with Kim before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea advances to FIFA U-20 World Cup final in Poland (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon says inter-Korean summit 'desirable' before Trump's visit to S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea advances to FIFA U-20 World Cup final in Poland (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Governor of BOK hints at rate cut due to uncertainty (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kim's letter to Trump sparks hopes for new US-NK summit (Korea Herald)
-- Trump touts 'beautiful letter' from NK's Kim (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
4
(Policy Interview) S. Korea increasingly 'going clean' in energy policy
-
5
S. Korea edge out Australia 1-0 in men's football friendly
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
3
(LEAD) FM stresses 'thorough' efforts to identify those responsible for Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
5
(LEAD) (Policy Interview) S. Korea increasingly 'going clean' in energy policy
-
1
iKON's leader, producer B.I departs band on drug allegations
-
2
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump says he received letter from N.K. leader
-
4
N. Korean leader believes summit with Putin will bear 'rich fruit'
-
5
(LEAD) Moon hopes to meet Kim before Trump visits S. Korea in late June