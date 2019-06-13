Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 June 13, 2019

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Sunny 0

Incheon 25/17 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/16 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/17 Sunny 0

Daejeon 30/16 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 29/16 Sunny 0

Gangneung 27/16 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/16 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/18 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/16 Sunny 0

Busan 25/16 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!