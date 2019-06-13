Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, June 13

All Headlines 09:47 June 13, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- South Korea-Norway summit

-- Follow-up on search efforts for missing victims of Hungary boat sinking

-- (News Focus) Prospects of resumption of U.S.-N.K. talks

Economy & Finance

-- Samsung mulls global strategy amid U.S.-China trade war

-- May tally for auto production, sales
(END)

