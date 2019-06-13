Antitrust chief renews calls for shared growth
SEJONG, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust chief on Thursday asked top executives of six petrochemical companies to keep pursuing a "win-win policy" that can benefit both big companies and their subcontractors.
During a meeting with them earlier in the day, Kim Sang-jo, head of South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC), said it is not desirable for big companies to neglect such a win-win policy for the sake of sustainable growth and the development of the South Korean economy, according to the FTC.
The remarks came as South Korea has been pushing to crack down on unfair business practices and to level the playing field for smaller firms in a country that has been dominated by family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebol, for decades.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
4
(Policy Interview) S. Korea increasingly 'going clean' in energy policy
-
5
S. Korea edge out Australia 1-0 in men's football friendly
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
3
(LEAD) FM stresses 'thorough' efforts to identify those responsible for Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
5
(LEAD) (Policy Interview) S. Korea increasingly 'going clean' in energy policy
-
1
iKON's leader, producer B.I departs band on drug allegations
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hopes to meet Kim before Trump visits S. Korea in late June
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former first lady's funeral
-
4
(LEAD) (ROUNDUP) Moon hopes to meet Kim Jong-un before Trump visits S. Korea in late June
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former first lady's funeral