Gwangju FINA championships to draw record number of participating countries, athletes
GWANGJU, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The 2019 FINA World Championships scheduled to take place in Gwangju and Yeosu in July will attract the largest number of participating countries and athletes ever, its organizer said Thursday.
The biennial FINA World Championships will be held in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, from July 12-28. FINA is the French abbreviation of the International Swimming Federation.
A record 2,995 athletes from a record 193 of the 209 FINA member countries completed registration by the deadline of 9 a.m. Thursday (Korean standard time), according to the organizing committee.
In all, 7,266 participants, including the near 3,000 athletes, 1,621 officials, 1,365 media workers and 583 FINA officials, have completed registration for the 18th edition of the world swimming body's signature event, the committee said.
The 16th FINA championships held in Kazan, Russia, drew 2,413 athletes from 184 countries, while the 17th edition hosted by Hungary's Budapest attracted 2,303 athletes from 177 countries.
The Gwangju organizing committee said it will be ready to receive more applications from North Korea and other member countries prior to the opening of the championships, estimating that up to 16 more countries may apply for participation.
By country, the United States will send 242 athletes, followed by 232 from China, 229 from Australia, 204 from Italy and 174 from Russia. From South Korea, 118 athletes and officials will take part.
Gwangju Mayor Lee Yong-seop, who chairs the organizing committee, said he will push for the participation of North Korea to the last moment to help promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.
