KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
JWPHARMA 33,150 UP 1,000
SKNetworks 5,000 0
Daesang 26,150 UP 700
Hyundai M&F INS 30,150 DN 450
Nongshim 253,000 UP 4,500
BoryungPharm 11,600 DN 100
L&L 16,050 UP 450
SK Discovery 25,950 UP 650
SGBC 42,850 0
SPC SAMLIP 99,600 0
SAMSUNG SDS 215,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,750 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,935 DN 30
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,000 UP 1,400
SLCORP 23,850 UP 350
Yuhan 246,500 DN 3,000
Hyosung 76,300 UP 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,500 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 45,200 DN 650
LOTTE 43,800 UP 100
AK Holdings 48,600 UP 800
Hanmi Science 71,900 UP 1,600
HankookShellOil 345,500 UP 17,000
Binggrae 71,700 UP 200
GCH Corp 23,250 UP 750
SKCHEM 59,100 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 141,000 0
AmoreG 64,400 UP 800
Hanwha 27,050 UP 300
POSCO 240,000 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 62,200 UP 400
HANILHOLDINGS 55,300 UP 2,800
SamsungElec 43,750 DN 850
NHIS 14,150 UP 150
LS 48,800 UP 700
GC Corp 124,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 41,650 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 238,500 UP 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,770 UP 50
SKC 36,150 UP 950
(MORE)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
4
(Policy Interview) S. Korea increasingly 'going clean' in energy policy
-
5
S. Korea edge out Australia 1-0 in men's football friendly
-
1
iKON's leader, producer B.I departs band on drug allegations
-
2
(LEAD) (ROUNDUP) Moon hopes to meet Kim Jong-un before Trump visits S. Korea in late June
-
3
(LEAD) Moon hopes to meet Kim before Trump visits S. Korea in late June
-
4
(4th LD) N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former first lady's funeral
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former first lady's funeral