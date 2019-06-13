KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NamhaeChem 10,750 UP 200
DONGSUH 19,400 UP 300
SamsungEng 16,650 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 92,400 DN 1,400
PanOcean 4,435 UP 15
LotteFood 586,000 UP 7,000
SAMSUNG CARD 38,500 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 28,300 DN 100
KT 28,150 UP 50
LG Uplus 14,600 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 83,300 UP 100
KISWire 23,450 DN 1,600
KT&G 101,000 UP 500
DHICO 6,640 UP 60
LG Display 17,100 0
SBC 17,850 UP 300
KPIC 139,500 UP 3,500
Kangwonland 30,850 UP 350
NAVER 113,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 126,500 UP 2,500
NCsoft 470,500 UP 500
FARMSCO 6,720 DN 120
DSME 32,000 UP 100
DSINFRA 6,700 UP 70
DaelimInd 120,000 UP 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,900 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 288,000 UP 3,000
DongwonF&B 300,000 UP 18,500
KEPCO KPS 33,200 UP 600
LGH&H 1,341,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 349,000 UP 12,000
KEPCO E&C 22,250 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 97,700 UP 2,100
Donga Socio Holdings 99,800 UP 2,700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,500 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 81,900 DN 100
Celltrion 207,000 UP 3,000
LGInt 16,800 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,500 0
(MORE)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
4
(Policy Interview) S. Korea increasingly 'going clean' in energy policy
-
5
S. Korea edge out Australia 1-0 in men's football friendly
-
1
iKON's leader, producer B.I departs band on drug allegations
-
2
(LEAD) (ROUNDUP) Moon hopes to meet Kim Jong-un before Trump visits S. Korea in late June
-
3
(LEAD) Moon hopes to meet Kim before Trump visits S. Korea in late June
-
4
(4th LD) N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former first lady's funeral
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former first lady's funeral