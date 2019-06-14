Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. Senate confirms top diplomat for East Asia

03:14 June 14, 2019

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States Senate on Thursday confirmed a former Air Force brigadier general as the top American diplomat for East Asia.

David Stilwell was confirmed to be assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

This photo shows David Stilwell, the new U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs. (Yonhap)


