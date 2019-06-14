U.S. Senate confirms top diplomat for East Asia
All Headlines 03:14 June 14, 2019
WASHINGTON, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States Senate on Thursday confirmed a former Air Force brigadier general as the top American diplomat for East Asia.
David Stilwell was confirmed to be assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.
