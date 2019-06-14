Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:10 June 14, 2019

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Kim's letter to Trump has some interesting part: Moon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4 senior prosecutors shortlisted for prosecutor-general candidate nomination (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Mr. Everything' Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Seoul this month (Donga llbo)
-- June inter-Korean summit 'physically not impossible': Moon (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 4 prosecutors picked for prosecutor-general candidate nomination (Segye Times)
-- Daily average of 100 tons of medical waste piling up (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-Japan ties also falling apart on economic level, data show (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kindergarten association again up in arms against government (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea needs to take case-by-case approach in dealing with U.S.-China trade war (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gangnam housing market rebounding, gov't weighing curbing measures (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Unionized Renault-Samsung members still get paid after strike (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon still pushing for a summit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon clings to mediator role with call for June summit (Korea Herald)
-- Moon hopes for early summit with N.K. leader (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!