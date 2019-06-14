Korean-language dailies

-- Kim's letter to Trump has some interesting part: Moon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 4 senior prosecutors shortlisted for prosecutor-general candidate nomination (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Mr. Everything' Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Seoul this month (Donga llbo)

-- June inter-Korean summit 'physically not impossible': Moon (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 4 prosecutors picked for prosecutor-general candidate nomination (Segye Times)

-- Daily average of 100 tons of medical waste piling up (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea-Japan ties also falling apart on economic level, data show (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kindergarten association again up in arms against government (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea needs to take case-by-case approach in dealing with U.S.-China trade war (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gangnam housing market rebounding, gov't weighing curbing measures (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Unionized Renault-Samsung members still get paid after strike (Korea Economic Daily)

