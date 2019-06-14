(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 14)

Chung's coaching must be credited for achieving this unbelievable feat. His strategy of saving energy in the first half and diverse field tactics stood out. Moreover, he has succeeded in uniting his team. That spirit aims to bring out the best in every player. Valencia center-fielder Lee Kang-in proved his worth, but everyone else -- goalie Lee Gwang-yeon, forwards Oh Se-hun and Cho Young-wook, and defenders Lee Ji-sol, as well as Choi Jun who scored the winning goal against Ecuador -- have been priceless. Each player did his part and assisted the others to do their best until the final whistle.