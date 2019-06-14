Yonhap news advisory for Friday, June 14
All Headlines 09:04 June 14, 2019
General
-- Moon's speech in Swedish parliament
-- Funeral of ex-first lady Lee Hee-ho
-- Busan busy preparing for BTS concerts
Economy & Finance
-- Q1 tally for foreign direct investment
-- Finance ministry's monthly economic assessment
