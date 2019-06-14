Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, June 14

All Headlines 09:04 June 14, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon's speech in Swedish parliament

-- Funeral of ex-first lady Lee Hee-ho

-- Busan busy preparing for BTS concerts

Economy & Finance

-- Q1 tally for foreign direct investment

-- Finance ministry's monthly economic assessment
(MORE)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!