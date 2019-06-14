S. Korea, Norway seek ways to boost defense industry ties
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The chief of South Korea's arms procurement agency has met with a senior Norwegian official and discussed ways to strengthen defense industry cooperation, the agency said Friday.
Wang Jung-hong, head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), met with Morten Tiller, national armaments director at the Norwegian defense ministry, in Bergen on Thursday, and held talks on issues of mutual interest, focusing on procurement issues.
During the meeting, Wang expressed hope for South Korea's participation in the Norwegian project to buy new battle tanks, according to DAPA.
Wang was in Norway accompanying President Moon Jae-in on a three-nation trip that aims to deepen partnerships on Seoul's peace initiatives and economic growth. After wrapping up his visits to Finland and Norway, Moon and his delegation arrived in Sweden earlier in the day.
While in Norway, Moon inspected the 26,000-ton logistics and support ship KNM Maud, homeported in Bergen, the country's second-largest city, and built by South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Moon: N.K. leader sent 'very interesting' message to Trump via letter
-
2
S. Korean cargo ship rescues all crew members of Norwegian tanker in Gulf of Oman
-
3
(LEAD) 3 remain missing in Hungary boat sinking after another body confirmed to be S. Korean
-
4
iKON's leader, producer B.I departs band on drug allegations
-
5
S. Korea, Norway to hold summit on peace, future ships, hydrogen use