N. Korean propaganda outlet says inter-Korean relations at crossroads
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet said Friday inter-Korean relations are at a crossroads, one day ahead of the 19th anniversary of a joint declaration signed by the two Koreas at their first-ever summit.
Criticizing South Korea over its joint military exercises with the United States, Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, said the "smell of gunpowder" is drifting to the North.
"The problem is that South Korea continues secret hostile acts against (the North) almost every day at a time when active measures should be sought out to promptly resolve the current situation that cannot be left unattended," it said, referring to the limited progress in dialogue and cooperation between the two sides.
"If (South Korea) clings to secret hostile acts together with foreign forces against the general trend and people's aim, they will only face mistrust and confrontation," Uriminzokkiri said.
The denunciation came one day before the 19th anniversary of the June 15 declaration signed by then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in 2000.
On Monday, the late South Korean president's wife, Lee Hee-ho, died at the age of 96.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a son of late leader Kim Jong-il, delivered a condolence message and flowers for Lee's funeral via his sister, Yo-jong, on Wednesday.
