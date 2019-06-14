Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Homeplus net plummets in 2018 on slump, increased costs

All Headlines 11:00 June 14, 2019

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean hypermarket chain operator Homeplus Co. said Friday its net income nose-dived 96 percent on-year last year due to a slump in the offline retail business and increased costs.

Net profit reached 3 billion won (US$2.6 million) during the fiscal 2018 that ends March 31 on a consolidated basis, compared with 234 billion won during the same period a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Homeplus said its operating income shrank 57.59 percent on-year to 109 billion won, with sales down 3.67 percent on-year to 7.66 trillion won during the same period.

The company said it suffered a sharp decline in its bottom line as more customers shop for products online, coupled with increased costs derived from wages.

Last year, Homeplus also shut down two outlets and temporarily closed 16 stores for remodeling.

A Homeplus outlet (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Homeplus-2018 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!