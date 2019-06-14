Key developments on North Korea this week
All Headlines 16:00 June 14, 2019
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 11 -- S. Korea informs N. Korea of death of former first lady Lee Hee-ho
-- Seoul wires promised money to U.N. agencies for N.K. projects
-- N. Korean fishing boat stranded in East Sea, returned home
-- Bolton says 3rd U.S.-N.K. summit is entirely possible
-- Trump says he received letter from N.K. leader
12 -- N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former S. Korean first lady's funeral
-- Moon calls for an inter-Korean summit before Trump visits S. Korea in late June
