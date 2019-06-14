Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 June 14, 2019

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

June 11 -- S. Korea informs N. Korea of death of former first lady Lee Hee-ho

-- Seoul wires promised money to U.N. agencies for N.K. projects

-- N. Korean fishing boat stranded in East Sea, returned home

-- Bolton says 3rd U.S.-N.K. summit is entirely possible

-- Trump says he received letter from N.K. leader

12 -- N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former S. Korean first lady's funeral

-- Moon calls for an inter-Korean summit before Trump visits S. Korea in late June
