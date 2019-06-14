Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean stocks down Friday morning

All Headlines 11:26 June 14, 2019

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower Friday morning as investors took to the sidelines on a lack of momentum.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 6.01 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,097.14 as of 11:15 a.m.

Most large-cap shares traded mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was up 0.46 percent after opening lower, while SK hynix, a major chipmaker, lost 0.31 percent. Major pharmaceutical firm shed 2.17 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,184 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.9 won from the previous session's close.

