S. Korean stocks down Friday morning
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower Friday morning as investors took to the sidelines on a lack of momentum.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 6.01 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,097.14 as of 11:15 a.m.
Most large-cap shares traded mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was up 0.46 percent after opening lower, while SK hynix, a major chipmaker, lost 0.31 percent. Major pharmaceutical firm shed 2.17 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,184 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.9 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Moon: N.K. leader sent 'very interesting' message to Trump via letter
-
2
S. Korean cargo ship rescues all crew members of Norwegian tanker in Gulf of Oman
-
3
(LEAD) 3 remain missing in Hungary boat sinking after another body confirmed to be S. Korean
-
4
iKON's leader, producer B.I departs band on drug allegations
-
5
S. Korea, Norway to hold summit on peace, future ships, hydrogen use