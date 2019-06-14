Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks over bilateral ties, cooperation
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States held phone talks on Friday to discuss ways to build a lasting peace on the peninsula and other issues of mutual concern, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Early in the morning, Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan had their first phone conversation since Cho took office last month.
They shared the understanding that U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Seoul, slated for late this month, will serve as a crucial opportunity to discuss ways to establish a lasting peace regime on the peninsula through the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and to strengthen the bilateral alliance, the ministry said.
Trump plans to visit Seoul after attending the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29.
During the phone talks, Sullivan voiced his expectation that the two sides will closely communicate and cooperate for the continued development of the bilateral relationship.
Cho pledged active cooperation with the U.S. at a time that he said is crucial for the development of the alliance and for progress in the ongoing efforts to foster an enduring peace on the peninsula.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
3
(LEAD) 2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
4
(2nd LD) Harris repeats concerns over 5G network security amid anti-Huawei campaign
-
5
Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
1
(LEAD) Moon: N.K. leader sent 'very interesting' message to Trump via letter
-
2
S. Korean cargo ship rescues all crew members of Norwegian tanker in Gulf of Oman
-
3
(LEAD) 3 remain missing in Hungary boat sinking after another body confirmed to be S. Korean
-
4
iKON's leader, producer B.I departs band on drug allegations
-
5
Moon to address Swedish parliament on denuclearization, peace