Moon greeted by Swedish king ahead of Riksdag peace speech
By Lee Chi-dong
STOCKHOLM, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in began his official activities in Sweden on Friday with his attendance at a welcoming ceremony hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf.
Moon arrived at the Royal Palace in Stockholm in a horse-drawn carriage and inspected honor guards together with the king.
He is scheduled to deliver a speech, titled "Trust for Denuclearization and Peace on the Korean Peninsula," at the Swedish parliament, called Riksdag, later in the day.
Before that Moon will briefly sit down with its speaker, Andreas Norlen.
Moon will then visit the headquarters of the mobile networks company Ericsson and participate in a "business summit" at a local hotel.
He flew to the Swedish capital from Norway on Thursday night for a three-day state visit. Sweden is the last leg of his weeklong tour of Northern Europe that also took him to Finland.
