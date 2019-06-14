Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon greeted by Swedish king ahead of Riksdag peace speech

All Headlines 18:31 June 14, 2019

By Lee Chi-dong

STOCKHOLM, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in began his official activities in Sweden on Friday with his attendance at a welcoming ceremony hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Moon arrived at the Royal Palace in Stockholm in a horse-drawn carriage and inspected honor guards together with the king.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) waves, riding through Stockholm streets in a carriage seated together with King Carl XVI Gustaf, for a welcoming ceremony at the Royal Palace on June 14, 2019. (Yonhap)

He is scheduled to deliver a speech, titled "Trust for Denuclearization and Peace on the Korean Peninsula," at the Swedish parliament, called Riksdag, later in the day.

Before that Moon will briefly sit down with its speaker, Andreas Norlen.

Moon will then visit the headquarters of the mobile networks company Ericsson and participate in a "business summit" at a local hotel.

He flew to the Swedish capital from Norway on Thursday night for a three-day state visit. Sweden is the last leg of his weeklong tour of Northern Europe that also took him to Finland.

A carriage carrying South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrives at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on June 14, 2019. (Yonhap)

