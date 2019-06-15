S. Korea, Sweden seek closer ties in 5G, bio-health, future cars
By Lee Chi-dong
STOCKHOLM, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Sweden held a "business summit" here Friday on the occasion of President Moon Jae-in's state visit, with a focus on strengthening partnerships in future cars, bio-health and ICT.
Moon attended the event held at a downtown hotel in Stockholm along with King Carl XVI Gustaf, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and hundreds of businesspeople from the two sides.
More than 100 representatives from 52 firms in South Korea are accompanying Moon on his trip to the Swedish capital. Those include Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, LG Chem, NEXON Korea and Netmarble.
Participants discussed ways to expand investment and bolster bilateral business cooperation.
"The business summit will become a good opportunity for the two nations to further spread economic cooperation and position themselves as partners that cooperate with each other more closely," Moon's office Cheong Wa Dae said.
Moon earlier visited the Ericsson Studio for a 5G demo event.
Ericsson, a Swedish telecommunication company, installed Korea's first magneto telephone switch in the late years of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
