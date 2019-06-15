Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:14 June 15, 2019
SEOUL, Jun. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/17 Sunny 60
Incheon 24/17 Sunny 20
Suwon 26/17 Sunny 20
Cheongju 27/18 Sunny 20
Daejeon 27/17 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 70
Gangneung 22/17 Sunny 80
Jeonju 26/17 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 25/17 Cloudy 20
Jeju 24/18 Cloudy 0
Daegu 28/17 Sunny 70
Busan 25/18 Sunny 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
Busan buzzing with excitement over BTS concerts
-
2
YG Entertainment chief offers to resign over ballooning drug allegations
-
3
(LEAD) Moon suggests trust-based denuclearization, peace
-
4
Thousands of S. Koreans ask gov't to approve their trip to Mount Kumgang
-
5
(2nd LD) YG Entertainment chief offers to resign over ballooning drug allegations