Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:14 June 15, 2019

SEOUL, Jun. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/17 Sunny 60

Incheon 24/17 Sunny 20

Suwon 26/17 Sunny 20

Cheongju 27/18 Sunny 20

Daejeon 27/17 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 70

Gangneung 22/17 Sunny 80

Jeonju 26/17 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 25/17 Cloudy 20

Jeju 24/18 Cloudy 0

Daegu 28/17 Sunny 70

Busan 25/18 Sunny 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!