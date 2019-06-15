(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 15)

Given the intense level of public interest in the cases that commission focused on, the ministry did not handle the press conference very well. Faced with the journalists' backlash, the ministry issued a statement to explain why the minister did not take questions which only aggravated the conflict. In the statement, the ministry explained that its briefing material handed out to the press was sufficient and that it was appropriate for the ministry's spokesperson to answer any questions. The journalists took this as a lame excuse.