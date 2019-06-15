(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 15)

What attracts our particular attention is a sharp jump — a whopping 140 percent — in our manufacturing sector's direct investment in other countries. The increase partly results from our conglomerates' increased construction of factories in the United States, as seen in LG Electronics' completion of a large home appliance plant in Tennessee, SK Innovation's groundbreaking on an electric battery factory in Georgia and Lotte Chemical's plan to build a $3.1 billion ethylene plant in Louisiana. The Finance Ministry says it is unavoidable for Korean companies to move to other countries for various reasons.