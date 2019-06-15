S. Korea, Sweden to expand ties on startups, SMEs
By Lee Chi-dong
STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Sweden agreed Saturday to level up partnerships between the two sides, especially in response to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven also exchanged views on how to promote inclusive growth, including welfare, gender equality and labor-management relations, according to Moon's office.
They chose Saltsjobaden, a suburb of Stockholm, as the summit venue on the last day of Moon's state visit to Sweden from Thursday.
In 1938, the Swedish Trade Union Confederation and the Swedish Employers Association signed a landmark treaty in the town. The Saltsjobaden Agreement became a model for labor-management deals.
The leaders agreed to broaden South Korea-Sweden partnerships to various fields such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, science and technology, climate and the environment.
To that end, the Korea Startup Center will open in Stockholm next year, which will "serve as the stage for cooperation between startups in the two nations," Cheong Wa Dae said.
Moon also introduced his liberal administration's efforts for a "fair society with no discrimination" and had discussions on the matter with the prime minister.
Sweden is arguably a leading nation when it comes to having an inclusive society.
On the Korean Peninsula peace process, Moon requested that Sweden keep playing a constructive supporting role.
Lofven reaffirmed Stockholm's strong support for Seoul's efforts to bring lasting peace to the peninsula.
Moon's state visit to Sweden came as the two sides commemorate the 60th anniversary this year of their formal diplomatic ties.
The leaders agreed that it's expected to become an "important opportunity" to lay the foundation for closer cooperation in the coming 60 years, Cheong Wa Dae said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
