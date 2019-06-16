Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 June 16, 2019
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/17 Sunny 10
Incheon 25/17 Sunny 10
Suwon 27/16 Sunny 10
Cheongju 28/17 Sunny 10
Daejeon 28/16 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 26/16 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/16 Rain 30
Jeonju 27/16 Sunny 10
Gwangju 26/16 Cloudy 20
Jeju 24/19 Cloudy 20
Daegu 27/17 Sunny 60
Busan 22/18 Rain 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
(U20 World Cup) S. Korea's Lee Kang-in wins Golden Ball as tournament MVP
-
2
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
3
N. Korean fishing boat found stranded in East Sea, crew under investigation
-
4
(LEAD) Moon: Two Koreas in communication via various channels
-
5
Thousands of S. Koreans ask gov't to approve their trip to Mount Kumgang