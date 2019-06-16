Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

June 16, 2019

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/17 Sunny 10

Incheon 25/17 Sunny 10

Suwon 27/16 Sunny 10

Cheongju 28/17 Sunny 10

Daejeon 28/16 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 26/16 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/16 Rain 30

Jeonju 27/16 Sunny 10

Gwangju 26/16 Cloudy 20

Jeju 24/19 Cloudy 20

Daegu 27/17 Sunny 60

Busan 22/18 Rain 60

