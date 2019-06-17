Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Kang-in wins Golden Ball as tournament MVP (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Runner-up in U-20 World Cup sets new landmark for S. Korea's football history (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon calls on N. Korea to kick off working-level meeting amid stalled denuclearization talks (Donga llbo)

-- Runner-up S. Korea show 'one-team' spirit in U-20 World Cup (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korean U-20 football team shows best performance with 2nd place in men's FIFA event (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea finish 2nd for first time in U-20 World Cup (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Hong Kong protestors call for resignation of leader (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea finish 2nd for first time in men's FIFA event (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea record runner-up finish for first time in U-20 World Cup (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Growth pace of S. Korea's state debt remains fastest among 30-50 club countries (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung vice chairman urges bold investment for future biz (Korea Economic Daily)

