SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Kang-in wins Golden Ball as tournament MVP (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Runner-up in U-20 World Cup sets new landmark for S. Korea's football history (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon calls on N. Korea to kick off working-level meeting amid stalled denuclearization talks (Donga llbo)
-- Runner-up S. Korea show 'one-team' spirit in U-20 World Cup (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korean U-20 football team shows best performance with 2nd place in men's FIFA event (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea finish 2nd for first time in U-20 World Cup (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hong Kong protestors call for resignation of leader (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea finish 2nd for first time in men's FIFA event (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea record runner-up finish for first time in U-20 World Cup (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Growth pace of S. Korea's state debt remains fastest among 30-50 club countries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung vice chairman urges bold investment for future biz (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- U.S. might restrict intel over Huawei issue (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- No deal on public hearing reached, parliamentary standoff to continue (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to discuss 4th inter-Korean summit (Korea Times)
