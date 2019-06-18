Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea on June 20-21 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea on June 20-21 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon selects deep-rooted corruption cleaning prosecutor general (Donga llbo)
-- Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea on June 20-21, 'denuclearization adjustments' with Kim Jong-un expected (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Core nuclear power generation technology leaked to U.S., UAE (Segye Times)
-- Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea ahead of G-20 meeting (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea on June 20-21 before meeting Trump (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Top-class Samsung built on tears of young people (Hankyoreh)
-- With US-China talks at G-20 near, Xi Jinping to make N. Korea visit (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Business community on alert as probation period for minimum wage punishment to end (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK wastes billions of won due to poor bid management from Public Procurement Service (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon nominates new chief prosecutor (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Brokerages see record-high Q1 profits (Korea Herald)
-- Reformist tapped to head prosecution (Korea Times)
(END)
