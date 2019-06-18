(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 18)

That the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong did not come to Seoul and instead delivered the North Korean leader's letter of condolences and flowers mourning the death of late President Kim Dae-jung's wife Lee Hee-ho at the truce village of Panmunjom also raises questions about the attitude of the North Korean leadership. The late Lee, who passed away last week, visited the North in 2011 to pay respects after the death of Kim Jong-il.