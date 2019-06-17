(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 17)

Some may feel disappointed at the men's team ending up in second place this time. But the performance represents a great leap forward for Korean football. Midfielder Lee Kang-in, 18, who belongs to Valencia CF in Spain, snatched the Golden Ball as the best player of this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup. He scored two goals and four assists in seven matches. His winning of the top individual award is an honor not only for himself, but also his team and country.