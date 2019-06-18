(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 18)

President Moon Jae-in last week wrapped up his eight-day visit to three Scandinavian countries -- Finland, Norway and Sweden -- delivering a clear message of the desire for peace and dialogue with North Korea. His message reflected how much he wants to see the resumption of the stalled denuclearization talks between the North and U.S.

Moon made his peace initiative pitch for the North's denuclearization ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned visit to Seoul on June 29 and 30, after attending the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. He has stressed the need for a fourth summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before he meets with Trump. Moon made clear his intention of brokering another summit between Kim and Trump, following the collapse of the denuclearization talks in Hanoi, Vietnam, in late February.