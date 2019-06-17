(Women's World Cup) Future of S. Korean women's football rides on final group match: coach
REIMS, France, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea head coach Yoon Duk-yeo believes there will be more at stake than just a knockout berth when his team faces Norway for their final Group A match at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday night in France.
"This match will determine where Korean women's football is headed in the future," Yoon said at a pre-match press conference on Sunday at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims. "We're in the race to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, and this one match means a great deal to us. We'd like to score and finish the group stage on a high note."
The kickoff will be 9 p.m. Monday (local time), or 4 a.m. Tuesday (Seoul time).
South Korea, world No. 14, are in last place in the group after losing to France 4-0 and then to Nigeria 2-0. They must beat the 12th-ranked Norway convincingly just to have a shot at squeezing into the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place teams.
"We've had two tough matches, and we're faced with a difficult situation," Yoon acknowledged. "We want to salvage our pride in the third match, and we will not give up."
Yoon said the opening two losses were "greatly disappointing" but added, "We'll have to keep knocking on the door, and figure out ways to learn and grow from these defeats."
Yoon said Norway, which previously defeated Nigeria 3-0 and lost to France 2-1, are a well-organized team, and he was particularly wary of wing attacker Caroline Hansen.
Forward Lee Geum-min said as important as the final group match is, she will try not to stress over it too much.
"I think excessive pressure can only hurt players," she said. "It's going to be important for us to score goals and win points, but I won't put too much burden on myself. I want to be able to leave the stadium without regrets at the end."
