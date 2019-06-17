Yonhap news advisory for Monday, June 17
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.
General
-- Welcome ceremony for U-20 World Cup team
-- (News Focus) YG Entertainment reels from drug allegations involving its artists
-- Korea-Russia foreign ministers' talks
Economy & Finance
-- Korean chipmakers gearing up for fledging autonomous vehicle market
-- Investors flocking to safe heavens amid uncertainty, rate cut hopes
(END)
-
1
(U20 World Cup) S. Korea's Lee Kang-in wins Golden Ball as tournament MVP
-
2
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
3
N.K. fishermen questioned for 2nd day
-
4
N. Korea accuses U.S. of deceptive attitude toward Iran
-
5
(U20 World Cup) Runners-up S. Korea thrive under unheralded coach