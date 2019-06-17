Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 June 17, 2019

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/18 Cloudy 0

Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 0

Suwon 26/17 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 29/18 Sunny 20

Daejeon 28/18 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 25/18 Sunny 20

Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 27/18 Cloudy 0

Jeju 26/18 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/17 Sunny 20

Busan 24/18 Cloudy 0

(END)

