Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 June 17, 2019
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/18 Cloudy 0
Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 0
Suwon 26/17 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 29/18 Sunny 20
Daejeon 28/18 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 25/18 Sunny 20
Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 27/18 Cloudy 0
Jeju 26/18 Sunny 20
Daegu 29/17 Sunny 20
Busan 24/18 Cloudy 0
(END)
