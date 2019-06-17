(U20 World Cup) Golden Ball-winning teen star has only fond memories of tournament
INCHEON, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in has nothing but fond memories of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, even though his team failed to win the last game of the tournament in Poland as he and his teammates had wanted.
Lee and the rest of the runner-up South Korean team returned home on Monday to a rousing welcome at Incheon International Airport. South Korea lost to Ukraine 3-1 in the final on Saturday, unable to give the country its first title at a FIFA men's tournament.
Lee, who paced the South Korean attack with two goals and four assists, received the Golden Ball as the best player of the competition. He became the first South Korean man to be so honored at a FIFA event.
"I set out to win the championship. And although I couldn't accomplish that goal in the end, I have no regrets because I did the best I could," Lee told reporters. "I will remember everything about the tournament fondly, from the day we landed in Poland to this moment here."
Despite being the youngest player on his team at 18, Lee was South Korea's top playmaker and showed off dazzling dribbling and jaw-dropping passes.
The teenager admitted that he wasn't all too pleased with receiving the Golden Ball trophy Saturday because the award ceremony came immediately after the team's loss. Having reflected on his individual success over the weekend, Lee gave credit to his coaches and teammates.
"I didn't win this award alone. This is for the entire team," Lee said. "I was able to play well because my teammates all competed hard and made things easy for me on the field."
