DRAM prices keep falling amid U.S. ban on Huawei: report
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Prices of DRAM kept falling this month in the wake of the U.S. ban on Huawei's shipments of smartphones and server products amid a high level of stockpiles, a price chart showed Monday.
The average price of 8-gigabit DDR4 DRAM, a benchmark price for the category, came to US$3.41, decreasing 5.2 percent this month, according to DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.
The daily low for the product fell to $2.85, plunging to the lowest level in nearly three years, data showed.
While DRAM prices have kept trending downward this year, the pace of the latest decline was faster than expected as the trade war between the United States and China has hurt demand in the memory chip sector, already grappling with high inventory levels.
TrendForce expected DRAM prices to fall by between 10 and 15 percent in the third quarter, sharper than its earlier estimate of a 10 percent decline, as data centers may cut their capital expenditures due to rising uncertainties from the trade tension.
"DRAM prices have a chance to rebound in 2020 due to prices hitting the bottom, limited supply bit growth and other factors," TrendForce said in a report. "But for 2019, it is feared that suppliers will come under prolonged pressure to adjust prices downwards."
The continued slump in DRAM prices is anticipated to weigh on the profitability of Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., the world's top two memory chip makers, which rely heavily on sales in China and the U.S.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
