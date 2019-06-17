The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:10 June 17, 2019
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.74 1.74
2-M 1.72 1.72
3-M 1.70 1.70
6-M 1.70 1.70
12-M 1.69 1.69
(END)
