Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean summit is not a must before G-20
SEOUL -- South Korea's presidential office publicly toned down its expectations for another inter-Korean summit Tuesday, a day after Beijing and Pyongyang announced this week's bilateral summit.
Attending the Oslo Forum in the Norwegian capital last week, President Moon Jae-in expressed his desire to meet again with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before U.S. President Donald Trump visits South Korea at the end of June.
FM says she believes there are 'good signs' for resuming N.K. nuclear talks
INCHEON -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Tuesday there are "good signs" pointing to a resumption of denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea.
"I think there are good signs," she told reporters at the airport upon returning from Moscow, when asked if there are any fresh moves to restart the stalled nuclear talks. She didn't elaborate on what those good signs are.
(LEAD) 2 N.K. fishermen express desire to defect, 2 others sent back
SEOUL -- Two of the four North Korean fishermen rescued from the East Sea last week expressed a desire to defect to South Korea, while the two others were sent back to the North according to their wishes, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
South Korea returned the two crew members at the border village of Panmunjom earlier in the day after notifying the North of the incident via their joint liaison office in Kaesong on Monday, a ministry official said.
(LEAD) (Women's World Cup) S. Korea eliminated in group stage after loss to Norway
REIMS, France -- South Korea crashed out of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday following a 2-1 loss to Norway in the final group match.
South Korea finished Group A play in last place after three straight losses, with Norway putting an end to the Taeguk Ladies' misery by converting two penalties at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims. Forward Yeo Min-ji scored South Korea's lone goal.
Corporate revenue, profit down in Q1 on sluggish exports
SEOUL -- South Korean companies suffered a heavy loss in their sales and profits in the first quarter, central bank data showed Tuesday, apparently due to a sharp drop in exports and tepid local consumption.
In the first three months of the year, the average sales of local businesses declined 2.4 percent from the same period last year, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK). The figure follows a 6 percent on-year growth in their sales during the fourth quarter of last year.
(News Focus) Xi's visit to N. Korea may help restart nuclear talks with U.S.
WASHINGTON -- Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to North Korea, his first as China's leader, signals to the United States a possible opportunity to resume nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has held talks with Xi before and after major diplomatic events, including his first and second summits with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Navy, Air Force conduct large-scale maritime rescue drills
SEOUL -- The Navy and the Air Force said Tuesday they have conducted large-scale joint search and rescue drills in waters off the east coast as part of efforts to bolster the country's disaster relief capabilities.
The joint exercises took place based on a scenario in which the military responds to a major maritime accident that leaves a massive number of people at sea waiting for help.
Samsung SDS vows to expand enterprise blockchain platform
SEOUL -- Samsung SDS Co. said Tuesday it will expand its partnerships with various industrial players to facilitate the convergence of its enterprise blockchain platform with other technologies and increase utlization.
The IT service subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. has been developing cloud-based blockchain technologies for use in the manufacturing, logistics, public sector, finance and health care sectors.
