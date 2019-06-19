S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice in aid to N. Korea via WFP
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday that it will send 50,000 tons of rice in aid to North Korea via a U.N. agency to help the impoverished nation cope with worsening food shortages.
The aid will be transported by the World Food Programme (WFP), which will also be in charge of its distribution and necessary monitoring in North Korea, according to the unification ministry.
It marks the first time for South Korea to provide rice to North Korea since 2010, when it sent 5,000 tons to support its efforts to recover from flood damage. It will also be the first time Seoul has sent locally harvested rice to the North through an international agency.
Separately, South Korea has donated US$8 million to the WFP and the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) for aid projects in the North.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
2
Busan buzzing with excitement over BTS concerts
-
3
S. Koreans bid farewell to ex-first lady Lee Hee-ho
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former first lady's funeral
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former first lady's funeral
-
1
(3rd LD) 2 N.K. fishermen express desire to defect, 2 others sent back
-
2
(LEAD) Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues
-
3
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean summit is not a must before G-20
-
4
S. Korea's top nuclear envoy arrives in U.S. for talks on N. Korea
-
5
China seeks 'new progress' in efforts to resolve peninsula issue through Xi's visit to N.K.: official