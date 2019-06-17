Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Scalper fined for selling wristband for reentry into BTS concert to foreign fan

BUSAN, June 17 (Yonhap) -- A man in his 70s has been detained and fined for unlawfully reselling his ticket for K-pop sensation BTS' first-ever fan event and concert in Busan over the weekend, police said Monday.

The 71-year-old man, whose identity was withheld, was accused of selling his reentry wristband to a Japanese tourist in violation of a law prohibiting ticket scalping, according to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency.

The man entered the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, the venue of the BTS concert, in the southern port city on Sunday with his ticket bought for 99,000 won (US$84).

Fans of BTS who failed to buy a ticket to the boy band's concert in Busan, try to peek through a barricade into the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, the venue of the concert, in the southern port city on June 16, 2019. (Yonhap)

He then received a wristband for reentry after his ID check before selling it to a Japanese woman outside the stadium for 150,000 won, police said.

But the Japanese national failed to enter the stadium, unable to produce a paper ticket and ID that matched the wristband, police noted.

The offender was later detained in a manhunt and fined.

Apart from the ticket scalping, the concert organizer was flooded with complaints from a number of ticket holders who were denied entry due to a strict ID check policy.

