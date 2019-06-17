KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KT&G 100,500 0
DHICO 6,600 DN 30
ShinhanGroup 45,250 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,600 UP 300
LG Display 17,050 UP 100
SK 233,000 DN 1,000
Hanon Systems 12,250 UP 200
Kangwonland 30,650 UP 50
NAVER 110,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 121,500 DN 3,500
Kogas 41,750 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 273,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,450 DN 1,000
NCsoft 468,500 DN 1,000
MANDO 28,950 DN 300
DSME 31,950 DN 250
DSINFRA 6,590 DN 80
DWEC 4,985 DN 45
Donga ST 104,500 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,250 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 289,000 DN 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,550 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,940 UP 40
SPC SAMLIP 102,500 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 214,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 294,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 32,900 DN 200
LGH&H 1,330,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 348,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 22,700 DN 250
BGF Retail 200,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 56,300 DN 1,600
HDC-OP 45,850 DN 550
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,100 DN 300
ORION 87,700 0
HyundaiEng&Const 54,400 DN 900
Hanwha 26,950 UP 200
DB HiTek 16,150 UP 700
CJ 103,000 UP 500
JWPHARMA 32,900 DN 450
