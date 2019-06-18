2 S. Korean clubs open AFC Champions League knockout campaign on road

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Ulsan Hyundai FC are the two K League 1 clubs left standing in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League. The two are also locked in a duel for first place in the top-flight domestic league. They both have 36 points and an identical record of 11 wins, three draws and two losses, although Jeonbuk are ahead in goal difference, 20-12.

