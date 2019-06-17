Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea: KCNA

All Headlines 20:13 June 17, 2019

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea this week, North Korea's central news agency reported Monday.

Xi is scheduled to pay a two-day state visit to North Korea from Thursday at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Xi Jinping
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!