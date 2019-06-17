Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea: KCNA
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea this week, North Korea's central news agency reported Monday.
Xi is scheduled to pay a two-day state visit to North Korea from Thursday at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
