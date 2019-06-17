(LEAD) Chinese President Xi to visit N. Korea this week: KCNA
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to North Korea this week, the North's state media reported Monday, marking his first trip to Pyongyang since becoming president.
Xi is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to North Korea from Thursday at the invitation of its leader Kim Jong-un, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
It will be the first visit by a Chinese leader to its communist neighbor in 14 years. Though Xi visited North Korea in 2008, he was China's vice president at that time.
"The envisioned summit between Xi and Kim bears significance in the bilateral relations as the two neighbors marked the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations," an official said.
Other details on Xi's visit to North Korea were not available.
The two leaders last met in January this year when Kim visited China ahead of his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
As North Korea's last remaining major ally and a key provider of economic support, China has sought a role in negotiations on the North's nuclear programs.
Talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since February as the Trump-Kim summit broke down due to their failure to narrow gaps over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and Washington's sanctions relief.
