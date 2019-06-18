(Women's World Cup) S. Korea coach looks on bright side after group stage exit
REIMS, France, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Though South Korea were eliminated in the group stage at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France on Monday, head coach Yoon Duk-yeo chose to look on the bright side.
A 2-1 loss to Norway sealed South Korea's fate. The Taeguk Ladies lost all three Group A matches by a combined score of 8-1, with Yeo Min-ji's 78th-minute goal against Norway being the only goal.
Yoon coached South Korea to their first knockout appearance at the previous Women's World Cup in 2015 in Canada. He said while he didn't get the result he wanted, he still saw positive signs from his players.
"The players gave everything they had," Yoon said at the post-match press conference. "In terms of the way they prepared for this tournament, the players made some progress from four years ago. And I think they'll continue to grow from here."
In particular, Yoon said he liked the way South Korea gradually improved their play, following a 4-0 loss to France in the tournament opener on June 7.
"Playing against such a huge crowd (of 45,000 in Paris) was overwhelming for our players," Yoon said. "I think they were a bit intimidated and didn't play up to their ability. But over the next two matches, they figured out how to compete on such a big stage. It's disappointing that we lost, but the players battled hard."
Yoon said he noticed how fast European players had grown since the last World Cup and South Korean players have to match the rate of progress.
And leading the future of South Korean women's football should be Yeo, who led the country to the 2010 U-17 Women's World Cup title. She won both the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player and the Golden Shoe as the scoring leader, but injuries over the ensuing years hampered her development.
Now at 26, Yeo finally has a goal at the senior World Cup. Yoon said he expects bigger things from the forward in the future.
"I think this tournament was a huge confidence boost for her," the coach said. "She really made her presence felt here, and she has a great nose for the goal. With the confidence gained here, she'll be able to play even better at the next World Cup."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS fans complain of tight ID checks at Busan concerts
-
2
N.K. leader says negotiations with U.S. are first step to recognition as nuclear power: report
-
3
U.S. Forces Korea chief suspends curfew for 3 months
-
4
Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks over Trump's planned visit, peninsula situation
-
5
Trump says his relationship with N.K. leader remains 'very good,' though it could change