S. Korea's largest bill accounts for 85 pct of total circulation
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Ten years after the country began printing its new largest-denomination bank notes, the 50,000 won bills have come to account for nearly 85 percent of the value of all bank notes currently in circulation, helping save tens of billions of won in printing smaller bills, the central bank said Wednesday.
In terms of value, 50,000 won bills accounted for 84.6 percent of the entire amount of money in the market as of end-May, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
In terms of sheer numbers, the largest bills accounted for 36.9 percent of the total.
The country began printing the 50,000 won bills on June 23, 2009, about 36 years after the country began minting its previously largest 10,000 won bills in 1973.
Over the 36-year span, the country's gross domestic product jumped 209 times, with its consumer prices surging 14 times, according to the bank.
"The 50,000 won bills were designed to curtail unnecessary social costs and also minimize public inconvenience," it said.
The central bank noted the country has saved up to 60 billion won (US$50.5 million) each year in printing new bank notes, implying it would have had to print more smaller bills had there not been the new largest bill.
The latest addition to the list of South Korean bank notes has also been relatively safe from counterfeits, thanks to its design and various anti-counterfeit technologies.
Over the past decade, only 4,447 counterfeit 50,000 won bills have been detected, accounting for 9.2 percent of all counterfeit bank notes found over the cited period, according to the BOK.
