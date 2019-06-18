LS Cable wins US$94 million power grid project in Kuwait
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Tuesday it has secured a 113 billion-won (US$94.7 million) power grid project in Kuwait.
Under the contract with Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare, LS Cable will establish the power grid in Al-Mutlaa, a new town located 40 kilometers northwest of Kuwait City. LS Cable said it will supply 400-kilovolt ground cables and will conduct related construction work.
LS Cable said it expects to win additional orders in Kuwait since the Middle East nation plans to inject 30 trillion won to develop its infrastructure by 2035.
