Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 June 18, 2019
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/18 Rain 70
Incheon 24/18 Rain 70
Suwon 28/17 Rain 60
Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 20
Daejeon 28/18 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 27/16 Rain 70
Gangneung 27/19 Sunny 60
Jeonju 28/18 Sunny 20
Gwangju 28/18 Sunny 20
Jeju 24/21 Cloudy 30
Daegu 31/18 Sunny 60
Busan 26/19 Sunny 20
(END)
