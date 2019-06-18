Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 June 18, 2019

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/18 Rain 70

Incheon 24/18 Rain 70

Suwon 28/17 Rain 60

Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 20

Daejeon 28/18 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 27/16 Rain 70

Gangneung 27/19 Sunny 60

Jeonju 28/18 Sunny 20

Gwangju 28/18 Sunny 20

Jeju 24/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 31/18 Sunny 60

Busan 26/19 Sunny 20

