Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, June 18
All Headlines 09:30 June 18, 2019
General
-- S. Korea's chief nuclear envoy to head to U.S. for talks with Biegun
-- (News Focus) Xi's visit likely to bring food aid, diplomatic leverage to N. Korea
-- (News Focus) Xi visit to N. Korea puts U.S. on notice
Economy & Finance
-- BOK's minutes for May
-- Q1 corporate earnings analysis
