Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, June 18

All Headlines 09:30 June 18, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea's chief nuclear envoy to head to U.S. for talks with Biegun

-- (News Focus) Xi's visit likely to bring food aid, diplomatic leverage to N. Korea

-- (News Focus) Xi visit to N. Korea puts U.S. on notice

Economy & Finance

-- BOK's minutes for May

-- Q1 corporate earnings analysis
(END)

