Yonhap News to hold peace forum next week
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency will host a peace and security forum in Seoul next week that will bring together top editors from global news agencies in charge of Korean Peninsula issues, as well as renowned scholars and experts.
The June 27 forum, which will be co-hosted with the unification ministry under the theme of "New Korean Peninsula System for Shared Prosperity," will also feature top government officials, such as Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul and Moon Chung-in, a special security adviser to President Moon Jae-in.
Kim will deliver a keynote speech, and Moon will give a special lecture.
Moon will also take part in the first discussion session on "Korean Denuclearization and Peace, and Pyongyang: Seen by Foreign Press," joined by senior editors in charge of Korean Peninsula news from the Associated Press (AP), Agence France-Presse (AFP), Kyodo, Reuters, Tass and Xinhua.
It will be the first time that senior news editors covering the peninsula from leading global news agencies have gathered in Seoul to discuss the issue. Lee Dong-min, a senior Yonhap journalist with decades of experience covering foreign affairs, will moderate the session.
The second discussion session will be held under the theme of "How to Embody New Korean Peninsula System: Is It Possible to Realize Peace and Cooperation and Economic Cooperation Community?"
The second session will be moderated by Paik Hak-soon, the president of the Sejong Institute, with Kim Joon-hyung, professor at Handong Global University, and Lim Eul-chul, professor at the Institute for Far East Studies at Kyungnam University, as presenters.
Professor Kim Yong-hyun at Dongguk University and Min Kyung-ae at the Future Consensus Institute will also join the second session in discussion panels.
This year's symposium comes amid active diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula, with Chinese President Xi Jinping set to visit North Korea this week. U.S. President Donald Trump is also scheduled to come to Seoul at the end of the month.
An application for participation in the symposium is available online free of charge at https://www.onekorea2019.co.kr.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS fans complain of tight ID checks at Busan concerts
-
2
N.K. leader says negotiations with U.S. are first step to recognition as nuclear power: report
-
3
Trump says his relationship with N.K. leader remains 'very good,' though it could change
-
4
U.S. Forces Korea chief suspends curfew for 3 months
-
5
(3rd LD) Chinese President Xi to visit N. Korea this week: KCNA