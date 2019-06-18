Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Renault Samsung adds LPG-powered QM6 SUV to boost sales

June 18, 2019

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. on Tuesday began to sell its liquefied petroleum gas-powered QM6 sport utility vehicle in the domestic market.

The QM6 LPe is the first LPG-fueled SUV in the South Korean SUV market. The facelifted QM6, equipped with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, also went on sale, it said.

The basic version of the gasoline QM6 sells at 24 million won (US$20,000), with prices going up to 30 million won depending on options.

In the January-May period, Renault Samsung sold 67,158 vehicles, down 36 percent from 104,097 units a year earlier due to lack of new models and an extended labor dispute that has recently ended.

Its current lineup includes the SM3 compact, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the QM3 small SUV, and the SM5, SM6 and SM7 sedans.

Renault S.A. has an 80-percent stake in Renault Samsung.

Renault Samsung's QM6 LPe model (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

