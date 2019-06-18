Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK E&C wins US$14 million FEED contract for chemical plant in Belgium

All Headlines 10:55 June 18, 2019

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- SK Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Tuesday it has secured a US$14.2 million contract to complete a front-end engineering design (FEED) study for a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant in Belgium.

Under the deal with London-based chemicals giant INEOS, SK E&C will spend 12 months conducting the FEED study to assess project expenses and technical requirements for the plant in Antwerp, 50 kilometers north of Brussels.

SK Engineering said it has also been named the preferred negotiator for the construction of the PDH plant, estimated to cost $1 billion. A PDH plant converts propane into propylene, which is used in many petrochemical products.

In this photo taken by SK Engineering & Construction Co. on June 17, 2019, officials from INEOS and SK E&C pose for a photo after signing a contract for a front-end engineering design (FEED) study in London. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

